DC Motivates Youths About Career Counseling, Appearing In CSS Exam

Published July 06, 2023

DC motivates youths about career counseling, appearing in CSS exam

Youths shall focus on their studies and work hard to succeed in competitive examination in order to highlight the name of their family and area, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said on Thursday during an interview with Hot FM Radio Nawabshah regarding Career Counseling

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Youths shall focus on their studies and work hard to succeed in competitive examination in order to highlight the name of their family and area, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said on Thursday during an interview with Hot FM Radio Nawabshah regarding Career Counseling. The DC also replied in detail to questions asked by youths on CSS, PCS and other competitive exams to guide them.

Guiding the female students, he informed about the endeavors made for preparation to appear and succeed in these and other exams. The DC disclosed that a separate section was set up to facilitate girl students at HM Khoja Library where all books were available for competitive exams and solar system installed to overcome the issue of load shedding.

Station Manager Hot FM 105 Abdullah Bhatti and Zhoaib Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

Assistant Director HM Khoja Library Mir Khan Zardari when contacted, informed that with the efforts of DC Shehryar Gul Memon, a separate section for girl students was set up at the library and solar system installed to facilitate library visitors. He said that complete courses of books for the preparations for CSS competitive exams were provided to the library by the Deputy Commissioner.

