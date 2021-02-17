UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC, MPA Faisal Amin Review Arrangements For Dera Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:25 PM

DC, MPA Faisal Amin review arrangements for Dera festival

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Arifullah accompanied by MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday visited Rata Kalachi Stadium and reviewed arrangements for conduct of Dera festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Arifullah accompanied by MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday visited Rata Kalachi Stadium and reviewed arrangements for conduct of Dera festival.

They visited the venue for various sports, and events. On the occasion, the DC directed the line departments to ensure preparations for Dera festival and do not compromise in providing best services to the renowned players during their stay.

He said that in spite of limited resources, every effort would be made to make Dera festival a success and directed all the institutions to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty and provide better entertainment opportunities to the common man.

The DC also inspected the construction of a newly constructed football ground, Tartan track, hockey Astroturf and family gymnasium at the sports complex.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Sameer Hussain Leghari, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Khan Betni and former Tehsil Nazim Amrameen were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Sports Man Family All Best

Recent Stories

Efficient local bodies system govt's top priority: ..

4 minutes ago

Drugs seized from southern districts of KP

4 minutes ago

EU stocks up on jabs as S.Africa, Japan kick off v ..

4 minutes ago

Three tuck shops sealed, six arrested on M-1 due t ..

8 minutes ago

Govt providing all facilities to promote sports in ..

8 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.