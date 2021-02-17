DC, MPA Faisal Amin review arrangements for Dera festival

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Arifullah accompanied by MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday visited Rata Kalachi Stadium and reviewed arrangements for conduct of Dera festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Arifullah accompanied by MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday visited Rata Kalachi Stadium and reviewed arrangements for conduct of Dera festival.

They visited the venue for various sports, and events. On the occasion, the DC directed the line departments to ensure preparations for Dera festival and do not compromise in providing best services to the renowned players during their stay.

He said that in spite of limited resources, every effort would be made to make Dera festival a success and directed all the institutions to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty and provide better entertainment opportunities to the common man.

The DC also inspected the construction of a newly constructed football ground, Tartan track, hockey Astroturf and family gymnasium at the sports complex.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Sameer Hussain Leghari, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Khan Betni and former Tehsil Nazim Amrameen were also present on the occasion.