DC, MPA visit Central Jail, inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited New Central Jail Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited New Central Jail Bahawalpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Samira Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Superintendent Central Jail Shahram Tauqeer, and Deputy Superintendent Asad Tariq were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner inspected the supply of clean and cold water, facility of air cooler, ventilated environment, clean washroom facility and other facilities provided to the inmates.

He inspected the prison barracks, internal meeting shed, prison hospital, prison women ward and prison PCO.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia along with Member Provincial Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar also visited the markets on Diwanwali Pully and inspected the sale of food items at fixed rates. He said the price lists should be displayed properly so that the consumers would not face any difficulty while the officers of agriculture department were also present. He checked the stock and register of fertilizers.

He said that availability of fertilizer should be ensured and record of fertilizer should also be compiled.