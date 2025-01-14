DC, MPA visit Garhi Risaldar to condole with affected family

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram has visited Garhi Risaldar to pay condolence with an affected family as its six members were injured and one died due to recent gas explosion.

Member Provincial Assembly , (MPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shafi accompanied with the DC.

They prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and eternal peace for the departed soul.

The DC issued orders to the concerned authorities to provide relief materials to the family immediately.

Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, the MPA said that the government would provide full assistance for the rehabilitation of the victims.

The DC also inspected the area and sought a report from the concerned authorities to know the facts of the incident.

APP/azq/378