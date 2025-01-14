DC, MPA Visit Garhi Risaldar To Condole With Affected Family
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram has visited Garhi Risaldar to pay condolence with an affected family as its six members were injured and one died due to recent gas explosion.
Member Provincial Assembly , (MPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shafi accompanied with the DC.
They prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and eternal peace for the departed soul.
The DC issued orders to the concerned authorities to provide relief materials to the family immediately.
Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, the MPA said that the government would provide full assistance for the rehabilitation of the victims.
The DC also inspected the area and sought a report from the concerned authorities to know the facts of the incident.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, MPA visit Garhi Risaldar to condole with affected family2 minutes ago
-
PESCO announces e-Katchery for resolution of consumer complaints22 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Sardar Akhtar Mengal's brother3 hours ago
-
Minister emphasizes timely completion of development projects in Chakwal11 hours ago
-
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana12 hours ago
-
New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kharan12 hours ago
-
Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individuals12 hours ago
-
WASA MD for strictly implementing desilting schedule12 hours ago
-
The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour writer Rasool Memon on Jan 1812 hours ago
-
PTI founder accused of dodging justice in £190 million case: Bilal Azhar Kayani12 hours ago
-
PA speaker forms body on controversial bill to allow CM's aides to head committees, commissions12 hours ago
-
Political dialogue key to overcoming national challenges: Senator Afnan12 hours ago