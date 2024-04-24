DC, MPA Visited Mianwali Bangalow
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain along with Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf visited Mianwali Bangalow, tehsil Daska.
For one-way traffic flow on the bridges constructed on the BRB canal, the Assistant Commissioner Daska was instructed to identify the sides of the roads according to the revenue records and the traffic police and the local authorities of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to prepare a traffic management plan on the bridge.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Jameel Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanjo, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat and local officials of Traffic Police were also present on this occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain directed to motorize the old bridge on BRB after necessary repairs.
Deputy Commissioner said that the available infrastructure should be used in public interest.
He directed the CO District Council Ulfat Shahzad to take action against all kinds of encroachments obstructing the flow of traffic in Mianwali Bangalow.
Recent Stories
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Steps under way for expediting cotton cultivation7 minutes ago
-
IG jail Punjab pays his annual visit7 minutes ago
-
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi27 minutes ago
-
Iranian President leaves after 3-day Pakistan visit36 minutes ago
-
Iranian President reiterates commitment to promote bilateral relation with Pakistan10 hours ago
-
KP CM chairs meeting of Integrated Security Architecture’s apex committee11 hours ago
-
President Raisi accorded warm welcome on arrival in Karachi11 hours ago
-
Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease, diabetes risk: Study11 hours ago
-
President Raisi pays respects at Quaid's mausoleum12 hours ago
-
FM Dar speaks to overseas Pakistanis via Zoom12 hours ago
-
Govt to form parliamentary committee to end violence in Balochistan: CM Bugti12 hours ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.48m from 104 defaulters in 24 hours12 hours ago