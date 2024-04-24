Open Menu

DC, MPA Visited Mianwali Bangalow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM

DC, MPA visited Mianwali Bangalow

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain along with Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf visited Mianwali Bangalow, tehsil Daska.

For one-way traffic flow on the bridges constructed on the BRB canal, the Assistant Commissioner Daska was instructed to identify the sides of the roads according to the revenue records and the traffic police and the local authorities of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to prepare a traffic management plan on the bridge.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Jameel Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanjo, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat and local officials of Traffic Police were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain directed to motorize the old bridge on BRB after necessary repairs.

Deputy Commissioner said that the available infrastructure should be used in public interest.

He directed the CO District Council Ulfat Shahzad to take action against all kinds of encroachments obstructing the flow of traffic in Mianwali Bangalow.

