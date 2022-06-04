DC, MPAs review performance of price control magistrates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha on Saturday presided over a meeting of district price control committee to review performance of price control magistrates, here at DC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha on Saturday presided over a meeting of district price control committee to review performance of price control magistrates, here at DC office.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, MPA Malik Waheed, MPA Rabia Farooqi, ADCG, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates were present.

The DC directed the price control magistrates to control artificial inflation in the markets. He directed that the magistrates specifically check the rate and weight of bread and action should be taken against the shop owner instead of the employee.

He said that rate list of potato, onion, tomato, sugar, flour, and ghee should be displayed at prominent places.

He directed to ensure installation of DC counters at prominent places on mega stores and check the markets on daily basis.

Omer Sher Chatha said that price control magistrates must keep in touch with local public representatives.