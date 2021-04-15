UrduPoint.com
DC Mudassar Riaz Chairs Peace Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday presided over a peace committee meeting to discuss the current situation in the provincial capital at the DC's office.

The meeting was attended by religious scholars, including Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Mushtaq Jafari, Allama Hussain Akbar, Qari Ahmad Khan, Maulana Ali Naqshbandi, Pir Usman Noori and Muhammad Khan Leghari.

The scholars assured the DC of playing their role and said the police should take stern action againstthose who were involved in damage private and public property.

