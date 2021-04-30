DC Mudassir Riaz Malik visits inspects arrangement at markets, SOPs implementation

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik Friday visited Ramazan bazaars of Shadman, Barkat Market and reviewed availability of commodities, their quality and prices as well as sitting arrangements there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik Friday visited Ramazan bazaars of Shadman, Barkat Market and reviewed availability of commodities, their quality and prices as well as sitting arrangements there.

He reviewed the supply of essential items at all stalls in Ramazan bazaars and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. He directed shopkeepers to display approved rate lists at their shops at conspicuous places. He inspected the prices at various stalls including meat, vegetables, fruits, sugar and flour.

The DC met visitors and asked about the quality of essential commodities and prices' differences of Ramazan bazaars compared with the open market.

He directed the bazaars' management to provide daily-use commodities without any lapse.

The deputy commissioner also monitored implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Barkat Market and Moon Market area.

He arrested four persons for not wearing face-mask in public and also sealed three shops for flouting corona SOPs. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who did not follow corona preventive guidelines.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia inspected facilities, arrangements at Ramazan bazaar of Gulshan-e-Ravi and directed the bazaar management to use all available resources to facilitate consumers. He inspected various stalls including flour and sugar and said that there was no shortage of any commodity in these bazaars. All stalls were fully functional and essential items were available while a large number of people were shopping in bazaars as strict implementation of corona SOPs was being ensured.