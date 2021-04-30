UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Mudassir Riaz Malik Visits Inspects Arrangement At Markets, SOPs Implementation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:17 PM

DC Mudassir Riaz Malik visits inspects arrangement at markets, SOPs implementation

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik Friday visited Ramazan bazaars of Shadman, Barkat Market and reviewed availability of commodities, their quality and prices as well as sitting arrangements there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik Friday visited Ramazan bazaars of Shadman, Barkat Market and reviewed availability of commodities, their quality and prices as well as sitting arrangements there.

He reviewed the supply of essential items at all stalls in Ramazan bazaars and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. He directed shopkeepers to display approved rate lists at their shops at conspicuous places. He inspected the prices at various stalls including meat, vegetables, fruits, sugar and flour.

The DC met visitors and asked about the quality of essential commodities and prices' differences of Ramazan bazaars compared with the open market.

He directed the bazaars' management to provide daily-use commodities without any lapse.

The deputy commissioner also monitored implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Barkat Market and Moon Market area.

He arrested four persons for not wearing face-mask in public and also sealed three shops for flouting corona SOPs. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who did not follow corona preventive guidelines.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia inspected facilities, arrangements at Ramazan bazaar of Gulshan-e-Ravi and directed the bazaar management to use all available resources to facilitate consumers. He inspected various stalls including flour and sugar and said that there was no shortage of any commodity in these bazaars. All stalls were fully functional and essential items were available while a large number of people were shopping in bazaars as strict implementation of corona SOPs was being ensured.

Related Topics

Shortage Malik Riaz Market All Flour

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with King of Jord ..

6 minutes ago

Palace Museum to reopen ceramics display

19 seconds ago

Putin Expresses Hope for Full Restoration of Iran ..

21 seconds ago

DDWP approves 12 sports schemes worth Rs394.748 ml ..

4 minutes ago

Curfew announced as Fiji reports new COVID-19 case ..

4 minutes ago

The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.