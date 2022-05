DC Multan Aamir Karim transferred

Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan has been transferred and posted as additional secretary Chief Minister's office Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan has been transferred and posted as additional secretary Chief Minister's office Punjab.

According to official sources, additional deputy commissioner headquarters Akhlaq Ahmed Khan was given additional charge of Deputy Commissioner Multan.