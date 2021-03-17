DC Multan assumes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad assumed charge here Wednesday.

ADCs Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Rana Ikhlaq, ACs Khawaja Umair and Aftab Dogar extended him warm welcome upon his arrival to the office.

Speaking on the occasion, DC termed his appointment in the city as a great honor.

He said his door would remain opened for every visitor, especially commoners. I would do my best for development of the city, he held.

Ali Shehzad vowed to preserve centuries-old civilisation in real form and shape, with all out efforts be made to make the city clean and beautiful. Removal of encroachment stood his earnest priority.

Infrastructure of the city would be developed in accordance of big cities of the country, DC vowed.