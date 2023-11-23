Open Menu

DC Multan Reviews Facilities, Treatment In Public Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DC Multan reviews facilities, treatment in public hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Multan Rizwan Qadir here on Thursday visited Shehbaz Sharif Hospital to review administrative measures for the treatment of patients at the Hospital.

The DC met with patients in different wards and inquired about their health to ensure their quality treatment as per the required level.

He distributed shields among the doctors and paramedics for their improved performance.

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital briefing to the DC about the upgradation of the wards and told that the hospital's Pathology Laboratory has started working with modern equipments under qualified doctors and staff.

Installation of burn plant for disposal of medical waste was also in progress, he said.

The DC directed to increase the registration of health card in order to provide maximum benefits to the poor.

Talking to the members of the administrative body of the Hospital, the DC said that there should be no compromise on the cleanliness and service delivery at the Hospital.

