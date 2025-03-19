DC Murree Calls For Collaborative Efforts On Plantation Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Ahmad Shirazi has appealed to citizens, government departments, media, traders, and political leaders to actively participate in the tree plantation drive with full zeal.
He emphasized that collective efforts are vital for a greener and healthier Murree.
He made these remarks during a meeting regarding the forthcoming World Forest Day. The meeting, which was held on Tuesday under his chairmanship, discussed the ongoing plantation drive in connection to celebrate the World Forest Day, to be observed on March 21, 2025.
Earlier, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Murree briefed the meeting about the spring 2025 plantation target of 810,840 plants for Murree.
He elaborated that 80,340 large plants, 130,500 small plants, and 600,000 plants through seeds would be planted.
Additionally, the Forest Department has already achieved a target of 510,640 plants during the plantation week. The DC has also allocated a plantation target of more than 50,000 plants to various departments, including education, Health, PHA, Tourism, Police, and Municipal Corporation.
The main event for World Forest Day will be held at Peeli Mitti, Murree, where 4,875 plants will be planted in one day with the participation of school children, department heads, political leaders, and other stakeholders.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Murree, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Divisional Forest Officer, officers of Motorway, Education, Health, and Tourism departments, President Murree Press Club and President Anjuman-e-Tajran.
Recent Stories
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Murree calls for collaborative efforts on plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
Home Minister chairs meeting on law & order46 minutes ago
-
ADC-I chairs meeting to formulate the program of 23 March56 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to make motorways automated with Al & enhance surveillance56 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs describes Ramazan as a golden opportunity to quit smoking and addicti ..56 minutes ago
-
Significant strides made in public health to attain SDGs56 minutes ago
-
Court sends 25 students on remand for UK visa fraud56 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed in Mianwali firing incident56 minutes ago
-
Activation of MMMH’s gynae dept to solve maternal, child health issues: Dr. Sabeen56 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates newly elected leadership of National Press Club56 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Airport to launch International flights soon1 hour ago
-
DC chairs meeting on Youm-e-Ali security arrangements1 hour ago