DC Murree calls for collaborative efforts on plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Ahmad Shirazi has appealed to citizens, government departments, media, traders, and political leaders to actively participate in the tree plantation drive with full zeal.

He emphasized that collective efforts are vital for a greener and healthier Murree.

He made these remarks during a meeting regarding the forthcoming World Forest Day. The meeting, which was held on Tuesday under his chairmanship, discussed the ongoing plantation drive in connection to celebrate the World Forest Day, to be observed on March 21, 2025.

Earlier, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Murree briefed the meeting about the spring 2025 plantation target of 810,840 plants for Murree.

He elaborated that 80,340 large plants, 130,500 small plants, and 600,000 plants through seeds would be planted.

Additionally, the Forest Department has already achieved a target of 510,640 plants during the plantation week. The DC has also allocated a plantation target of more than 50,000 plants to various departments, including education, Health, PHA, Tourism, Police, and Municipal Corporation.

The main event for World Forest Day will be held at Peeli Mitti, Murree, where 4,875 plants will be planted in one day with the participation of school children, department heads, political leaders, and other stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Murree, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Divisional Forest Officer, officers of Motorway, Education, Health, and Tourism departments, President Murree Press Club and President Anjuman-e-Tajran.