DC Murree chairs District Emergency Board meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi Friday chaired a meeting of the District Emergency board at the Divisional Forest Office in Jhika Gali, Murree.

The meeting reviewed key issues, including identifying black spots to reduce road accidents, cracking down on illegal petrol and gas filling stations, incidents of cylinder explosions, repairing open manholes, dog bite cases, and the Punjab government’s air ambulance service.

The meeting also discussed measures to handle forest fires during the summer season, flooding in streams due to heavy rains, and drowning incidents during extreme heat.

Deputy Commissioner directed relevant departments to complete all arrangements, including the summer season plan, on time.

Secretary District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Engineer Kamran Rashid presented a detailed briefing on disaster management plans and safety measures.

The meeting urged citizens to use emergency helpline numbers—1122, Rescue Control Room (051-9330016, 051-9330025), and District Administration Control (051-9269016, 051-9269018) for assistance.

The meeting was attended by the Divisional Forest Officer Murree, District Emergency Officer, Traffic Police Incharge, Health Department officials, civil defense representatives, and heads of various departments, including Water Supply, Wildlife, WAPDA, Sui Gas, Waste Management, and NHA.