DC Murree Directs For Improvement In Education Deliverance
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday visit Government Boys High School Phagwari
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday visit Government Boys High School Phagwari.
He reviewed the general state of affairs being practiced by the school including staff attendance, teaching methodologies, school discipline and extra curriculum activities.
He also interacted with the students and inquired about the teachers performance.
He said education remains an essential tool for progress of a country, which plays the role of a ladder to take nations at heights of wisdom and intellect. An educated society is capable of solving its problems with dedication.
The deputy commissioner directed the teachers to adopt educational activities in line with modern requirements to deliver improved quality education.
He also directed the school administration to further improve cleanliness and sanitation conditions in the school.
Recent Stories
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Home Department for implementing Punjab prison reforms agenda6 minutes ago
-
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister34 minutes ago
-
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1736 minutes ago
-
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar41 minutes ago
-
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education41 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges41 minutes ago
-
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove55 minutes ago
-
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors55 minutes ago
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana60 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody60 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala60 minutes ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah60 minutes ago