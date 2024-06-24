Open Menu

DC Murree Directs For Improvement In Education Deliverance

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday visit Government Boys High School Phagwari

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday visit Government Boys High School Phagwari.

He reviewed the general state of affairs being practiced by the school including staff attendance, teaching methodologies, school discipline and extra curriculum activities.

He also interacted with the students and inquired about the teachers performance.

He said education remains an essential tool for progress of a country, which plays the role of a ladder to take nations at heights of wisdom and intellect. An educated society is capable of solving its problems with dedication.

The deputy commissioner directed the teachers to adopt educational activities in line with modern requirements to deliver improved quality education.

He also directed the school administration to further improve cleanliness and sanitation conditions in the school.

