DC Murree Directs For Timely Completion Of BHU Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DC Murree directs for timely completion of BHU projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday has directed the concerned officials for timely completion of ongoing Basic Health Unit projects. He visited various BHUs and examined the work.

According to the details, the DC visited BHU Bann and BHU Karor.

He also reviewed the health facilities being provided,the attendance of staff, free supply of medicines from the medicine store, cleanliness and other issues in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the ongoing development projects in the basic health centers will be completed on time.

"All resources are being utilized in this regard and no negligence or delay will be tolerated", he said.

He said that free supply of medicines was being ensured in BHU. "Provision of quality treatment facilities is the responsibility of the health department", he said.

