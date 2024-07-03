DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has directed the relevant departments for timely completion of ongoing development projects, initiated by the government in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has directed the relevant departments for timely completion of ongoing development projects, initiated by the government in Murree.

He said government's projects are public welfare projects, timely completion of which will not be compromised. He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development works at Misiyari Morr.

According to the details, the deputy commissioner paid a surprise visit at Misiyari Morr here on Wednesday where he was given detailed briefing in the development works underway in Misiyari.

While talking to the workers, DC said Murree is the hub of tourists activities. Development works initiated by Punjab government are public welfare projects. No delay in completion of development projects will be tolerated, he said.

Later, he also visited the area acquired for construction of public washroom at Lower Topa and reviewed the ongoing works. SDO Building briefed him about the latest position of work. Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain (Rtd) Abdul Wahab Khan was also with him on this occasion.