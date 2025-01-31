DC Murree directs to take action against hotel agents harassing tourists

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Friday directed the officials concerned to take strict action against the hotel’s agents and camera operators who harassed the tourists.

During a visit to Mall Road Murree, he directed the officials to improve cleanliness arrangements at the Road as Mall Road was the hub of visitors.

Later, he paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ) Murree to inspect facilities.

Sherazi also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements of the hospital and checked the attendance register and availability of the medicines.

The DC said, the provision of the best facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.