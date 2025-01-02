DC Murree ensures emergency facilities, urges tourist caution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, has assured that the administration has taken comprehensive measures to deal with any emergency situation during the ongoing winter season in the Murree and Galiyat regions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the administration has arranged food and shelter for emergency situations, and our staff remains vigilant to provide facilities to tourists.

While highlighting the administration's preparedness, he urged tourists to take essential precautionary measures while traveling to these hill stations.

Tourists should avoid bringing elderly people and children during severe weather conditions, use snow-compatible vehicles, and carry sufficient food supplies, he said.

These preventive measures aim to ensure safe and comfortable travel experiences for visitors exploring the scenic hill stations during the winter season, he added.

The Punjab government has taken significant initiatives to facilitate people and boost the tourism industry," he further added.