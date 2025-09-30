DC Murree Reviews Civic Arrangements Ahead Of CM’s Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Tuesday paid a detailed visit to the GT Road and reviewed civic conditions, including road maintenance, sanitation, removal of illegal encroachments, wall-chalking and other urban issues.
Officials briefed the deputy commissioner on the state of roads, cleanliness drives, anti-encroachment measures and other ongoing works. He directed all the departments concerned to ensure the timely completion of development and beautification tasks.
DC Shirazi said the district administration was fully prepared to welcome Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz during her upcoming visit to Murree.
He added that instructions had been issued to all relevant agencies to enhance sanitation, security, traffic management, health services and other public facilities within their respective mandates.
Referring to the provincial development agenda, he said that in line with the chief minister’s vision, development schemes across the district were underway and that all available resources were being mobilised to complete projects on schedule.
