DC Murree reviews 'Suthra Punjab' campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) DC Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi visited Karor Bazaar on Friday morning and reviewed the cleanliness of the area, under the ongoing 'Suthra Punjab' Campaign. He appreciated the performance of sanitation staff and directed for further improve the cleanliness.

Talking on the occasion, Agha Zaheer said that the Clean Punjab sanitation program was ongoing throughout the district.

"According to the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Clean Punjab sanitation program is successfully underway in Murree", he said.

He further said that the campaign was proving helpful in improving the environment.