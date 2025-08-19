Open Menu

DC Murree, Station Commander Plant Saplings

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi along with Station Commander Brigadier Ahmed Nawaz and District Police Officer Murree Asif Amin Awan planted a sapling here at the Police Station Kuldana on Tuesday as part of the tree plantation campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Murree Kamran Saghir and District Forest Officer Aamir Imtiaz were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Shirazi on the occasion highlighted the importance of trees and said that everyone should plant and protect them as it was continuous charity.

He said as per the Green Punjab Vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saplings were being planted across the district. Tree plantation was essential for human survival as many problems were being faced due to climate change, he added.

“The Murree Forest Department is conducting a tree plantation drive in both the tehsils of the district. We should not only take eco-friendly measures but also protect the trees,” he stressed.

