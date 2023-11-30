Open Menu

DC Murree Visits BHU, Kali Matti To Examine Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Thursday paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kali Matti to inspect facilities

He took rounds of the Unit's EPI room, laboratory, male and female wards, X-ray room, dental unit and hepatitis center and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

The DC checked the attendance register and directed to improve the cleanliness of the unit. He also interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

Sherazi said the provision of best facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

