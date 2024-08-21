Open Menu

DC Murree Visits BHU Nimbal To Inspect Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:34 PM

DC Murree visits BHU Nimbal to inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Wednesday paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nimbal to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Wednesday paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nimbal to inspect facilities.

He took rounds of the Unit's EPI room, laboratory, male and female wards, X-ray room, dental unit and hepatitis centre.

The DC checked the attendance register and availability of the medicines and issued strict orders about the expiry of medicines and their use.

Sherazi directed the BHU’s management to improve the cleanliness. On the occasion, the health officer briefed the DC about the centre’s facilities.

He said the provision of the best facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that free-of-cost medicines were also being ensured to the residents.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Male Government Best

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan