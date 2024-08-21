DC Murree visits BHU Nimbal to inspect facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Wednesday paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nimbal to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Wednesday paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nimbal to inspect facilities.

He took rounds of the Unit's EPI room, laboratory, male and female wards, X-ray room, dental unit and hepatitis centre.

The DC checked the attendance register and availability of the medicines and issued strict orders about the expiry of medicines and their use.

Sherazi directed the BHU’s management to improve the cleanliness. On the occasion, the health officer briefed the DC about the centre’s facilities.

He said the provision of the best facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that free-of-cost medicines were also being ensured to the residents.