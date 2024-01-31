Open Menu

DC Murree Visits Control Room, Tourist Facilitation Centers To Review Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Tuesday night visited the control room, tourist facilitation centers and different roads to review arrangements finalized to facilitate the tourists.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, DC Murree remained present in the field and visited different areas after snowfall started in ‘Malika Kohsar Murree’ on Tuesday night.

He said that the administration was making all-out efforts to facilitate the citizens and the monitoring of all the departments was also being conducted.

Along with DC, Murree, all the institutions concerned were active in the field, he said adding, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi appreciated the efforts of the administration teams and also encouraged the officers, working in the field to facilitate the tourists.

The DC during his visit to the control room also reviewed the ongoing snow removal work on different roads through CCTV cameras.

The best arrangements had been made by the district administration Murree during rain and snowfall, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said.

Officials were performing their duties round the clock at the tourist facilitation centers, he added.

Snow removal machinery was fully operational, he said and informed that salt was also being sprinkled to clear different roads.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with the administration and adopt all possible precautionary measures to avoid mishaps.

Implementation of traffic management plan was being ensured to facilitate the tourists, the DC said.

The DC further said that a large number of tourists may visit the ‘Queen of Hills’ Murree due to long weekend.

All the departments had been put on high alert and the administrative officers were present in the field, he said and informed that all necessary steps had been taken to protect the local residents as well as the tourists.

More Stories From Pakistan