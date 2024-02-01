Open Menu

DC Murree Visits Different Areas To Review Arrangements To Facilitate Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday night visited Express Highway and other areas to review arrangements made to facilitate tourists and the ongoing operation to remove snow and clear roads.

The DC informed that the Municipal Corporation 'Nari' had cleared all the roads and kept the traffic flowing despite the difficult weather conditions.

Traffic was slow due to traffic rush and slippery roads within the limits of Municipal Corporation Murree, the DC said.

The officers and other personnel of different departments were present in the field, he informed.

The DC Murree directed National Highway Authority (NHA) officials to provide immediate assistance to the administration and advised the tourists to get information about weather conditions before visiting Murree.

He asked the visitors to follow the advisory issued by the tourist district administration.

Monitoring of various roads was being conducted from the control room through CCTV cameras, he informed.

According to MET Office, Murree received 8.5 inch snow till midnight on Wednesday.

According to Murree district administration spokesman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Murree Capt. (Rtd) Qasim Ijaz was monitoring the traffic flow and operation to remove snow from different roads.

The administration was taking all possible measures in collaboration with the traffic police to ensure flow of traffic, he said.

He informed that a large number of tourists were coming to Murree to enjoy the snowfall and the administration was making all-out efforts to provide all possible facilities to them.

The spokesman said that Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed had directed the Murree administration to remain alert particularly during snowfall.

The Relief Commissioner had also warned that no compromise would be on negligence on part of the officials concerned. Snow should also be removed within shortest possible time frame while using heavy machinery, the Relief Commissioner ordered.

The flow of traffic on the roads should be ensured at all cost, Nabeel Javed said.

It is the responsibility of the administration to provide all possible facilities to the tourists according to the weather condition, he said.

The tourists had also been requested to check the weather conditions before coming to Murree.

Snowfall in ‘Queen of Hills’, Murree attracts a large number of tourists and the administration was striving to facilitate them and avoid any untoward incident, Nabeel Javed added.

ADCR, Qasim Ijaz while appreciating efforts the departments concerned said that all the personnel concerned were in the field despite extreme cold and snow.

