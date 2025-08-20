Open Menu

DC Murree Visits Municipal Iqbal Library

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday visited the Municipal Iqbal Library on the Mall Road in Murree.

Accompanied by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Murree Mubarak Khan, he reviewed the facilities available in the library and directed to further improve them.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Shirazi said that reading books is very important for the development of consciousness.

“Staying away from reading books cannot be appreciated in any way in the era of social media. Good and positive use of social media can be beneficial for us, but unfortunately, information obtained from it without research often causes problems,” he added.

