DC Murree visits Sasta Ramazan Bazaar to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Friday visited Sasta model Ramazan Bazaar Murree and reviewed the arrangements and process of sale of food items on account of the government subsidy.

He inquired from the people present in the Bazaar about the supply of the items and their prices in the Ramadan model bazaar.

In the Model Ramazan Bazaar, subsidized food items were being sold at low prices, the DC said.

The Officers and officials of the departments concerned were providing facilities to the public in the light of the government instructions, he said, and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Later, the DC also visited the Agriculture Department’s fair price shop established in Murree.

The steps taken by the Agriculture Department to provide relief to the people are commendable, DC appreciated saying that In the holy month of Ramazan, creating ease for the people has the status of worship.