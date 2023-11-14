DC Murree visits THQ Hospital to inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Kotli Sattian to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Kotli Sattian to inspect facilities.

He took rounds of the hospital's Corona vaccination centre, Laboratory, Emergency, Pharmacy and OPD.

He interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

He said that the provision of the best kind of facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.