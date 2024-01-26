DC Murree Visits Tourist Facilitation Centers To Review Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Friday visited different tourist facilitation centers, set up at Jhika Gali, Kuldna and Lower Topa and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists.
The DC also checked the attendance of the staff at the tourist facilitation centers.
He said that the district administration had made excellent arrangements to promote tourism in the area besides helping and assisting the tourists.
A large number of tourists visit, ‘Queen of Hills’, Murree to enjoy the snowfall in winter, he added.
Solid steps were taken by the district administration to provide assistance and guidance to the tourists, he informed.
13 tourist facilitation centers were established at different places in Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said and informed that a control room had also been made fully functional.
Implementation of traffic management plan finalized to facilitate the tourists was being ensured to avoid gridlock on the city roads, he said.
