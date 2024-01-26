Open Menu

DC Murree Visits Tourist Facilitation Centers To Review Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DC Murree visits tourist facilitation centers to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Friday visited different tourist facilitation centers, set up at Jhika Gali, Kuldna and Lower Topa and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the tourists.

The DC also checked the attendance of the staff at the tourist facilitation centers.

He said that the district administration had made excellent arrangements to promote tourism in the area besides helping and assisting the tourists.

A large number of tourists visit, ‘Queen of Hills’, Murree to enjoy the snowfall in winter, he added.

Solid steps were taken by the district administration to provide assistance and guidance to the tourists, he informed.

13 tourist facilitation centers were established at different places in Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said and informed that a control room had also been made fully functional.

Implementation of traffic management plan finalized to facilitate the tourists was being ensured to avoid gridlock on the city roads, he said.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Traffic

Recent Stories

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

30 minutes ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

16 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

16 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

16 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

16 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan