DC Murree Vows Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 08:20 PM

DC Murree vows timely completion of development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has said that all available resources are being utilized to ensure the timely completion of development projects, adding that no delay or negligence in public welfare schemes will be tolerated.

He expressed these views while reviewing ongoing development schemes in Murree.

The DC visited projects, including road construction at Lower Topa and Jhikagli, as well as public washrooms being built by the Municipal Corporation of Murree.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Murree Faisal Ahmed, SDO Highway, officers of the Municipal Corporation and other departments briefed him on the progress.

The DC directed the concerned authorities to speed up work, maintain the cleanliness of public washrooms, and ensure all projects are being completed without delay, he added.

