DC Muzaffarabad Holds Solidarity Day Review Meeting

DC Muzaffarabad holds Solidarity Day review meeting

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Abdul Hameed Kiyani holds a review meeting to appraise the administrative matters regarding the Kashmir solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by all administrative officers concerned. The meeting evaluated the progress of responsibilities and duties of concerned officers which have been conferred to them in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Abdul Hameed Kiyan said that February 5, (Kashmir Solidarity Day) is the most essential event in view of Kashmir cause and the District officers concerned should fulfill their responsibilities to implement the administrative issues and other activities to ensure the success of the event.

He stressed upon all district officers including the high officials of the police to maintain effective coordination, whereas, the District administration will ensure its full cooperation in this regard, he maintained.

He said the final touch of the all administrative measures would be given tomorrow in this context.

More Stories From Pakistan

