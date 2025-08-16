Open Menu

DC Muzaffargarh Inspects Primary Health Center Langar Sarai

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DC Muzaffargarh inspects Primary Health Center Langar Sarai

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh, Usman Tahir Jappa, on Saturday visited the Primary Health Center Langar Sarai to assess the quality of healthcare services and facilities provided to patients.

According to DC office, during the visit, the DC checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in detail.

He directed the staff to improve the standard of cleanliness and provide the best medical facilities to patients.

He emphasized that providing quality medical treatment to the people was the top priority of the district administration, as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He stressed the importance of ensuring attendance and timely provision of medical facilities to patients.

He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, and officers and staff of the health department are expected to maintain high standards of professionalism and dedication.

APP/sbn/378

Recent Stories

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

15 minutes ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

30 minutes ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

3 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

4 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

4 hours ago
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

5 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan