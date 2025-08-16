DC Muzaffargarh inspects Primary Health Center Langar Sarai

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh, Usman Tahir Jappa, on Saturday visited the Primary Health Center Langar Sarai to assess the quality of healthcare services and facilities provided to patients.

According to DC office, during the visit, the DC checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in detail.

He directed the staff to improve the standard of cleanliness and provide the best medical facilities to patients.

He emphasized that providing quality medical treatment to the people was the top priority of the district administration, as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He stressed the importance of ensuring attendance and timely provision of medical facilities to patients.

He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, and officers and staff of the health department are expected to maintain high standards of professionalism and dedication.

APP/sbn/378