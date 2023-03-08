DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

(@Abdulla99267510)

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi says total 15 acres of land has been specified for this purpose

Muzaffargarh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to implement 26 initiatives to ensure good governance and bring visible change, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has launched massive spring tree plantation drive in the district.

On Tuesday, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi planted a tree in vast area of Punjab Forest Department in Mouza Rakh Khan Pur located just opposite the Indus Hospital. Total 15 acres of land has been specified for this purpose, he said, adding that out of 15 acres land, a park will be established on one acre to facilitate patients visiting the Indus Hospital while remaining 14 acres will be utilised for artificial forest. Besides a large number of students, all district officers including District Forest Officer Tariq Sinawan, Deputy Director Social Welfare Dr Nasir Malik and Assistant Director Social Welfare Malik Akram Takleer were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that more than 1 million trees will planted in the district during spring plantation drive and he is personally checking the drive in the field.

He said he has ordered against those officials and officers who are not taking 26 initiatives of Chief Secretary seriously. The departmental action has been ordered against officers of Punjab Excise and Taxation officers and officers of Irrigation department. Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said trees can serve as green shelter during extreme climate conditions thus making earth cooler for animal and human life. He said he is personally checking the drive is to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

He said the government would also reclaim encroached land and convert it into forest by planting seedlings during the next phase. The deputy commissioner said under the plan the government had asked the districts to plant more than one million trees.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh asked the tehsil and district headquarters hospitals to also participate in the campaign. He said that DHQ hospital would plant 2000 saplings on its premises and the THQ hospitals would plant 1000 saplings each.