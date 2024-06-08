DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Mian Usman Ali, along with Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez, visited the Postgraduate College on Saturday to review the development works.

The principal of Postgraduate College, Dr. Prof. Rehmatullah, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the newly constructed block.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner advised that the development projects must be finished on schedule, and officials who neglect their duties during construction should face consequences.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Rural Health Center in Moradabad.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the doctors in the hospital as well.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the stock of medicines in detail.

During the visit, he expressed that free medical medicines should be provided to the patients admitted to the hospital.

APP/kmk/378