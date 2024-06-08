Open Menu

DC Muzaffargarh Reviews Of Development Work In Post Graduate College

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Mian Usman Ali, along with Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez, visited the Postgraduate College on Saturday to review the development works.

The principal of Postgraduate College, Dr. Prof. Rehmatullah, briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the newly constructed block.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner advised that the development projects must be finished on schedule, and officials who neglect their duties during construction should face consequences. 

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Rural Health Center in Moradabad.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the doctors in the hospital as well.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the stock of medicines in detail.

During the visit, he expressed that free medical medicines should be provided to the patients admitted to the hospital. 

APP/kmk/378

Related Topics

Visit Moradabad Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

3 minutes ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

4 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

4 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

9 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

18 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

18 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan