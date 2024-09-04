DC Muzaffargarh Stresses Quality Education In Schools
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh, Mian Usman Ali on Wednesday emphasized the importance of ensuring the provision of quality education in schools across the district.
According to DC Office, during a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the emergency ward, dialysis center and various other departments.
He met with the doctors and paramedical staff, stressing that their attendance during duty hours and the provision of the best medical facilities are top priorities.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Center of Excellence Boys school.
He inspected the classrooms and reviewed the teaching and learning process. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stated that ensuring the provision of quality education in schools should be a key focus.
"Provision of quality education should be ensured in the schools," the Deputy Commissioner said, underscoring the importance of improving the educational standards in the district.
APP/sbn/378
