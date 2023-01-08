DC N Waziristan visits Ghulam Khan border

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, Rehan Gul Khattak, visited Ghulam Khan border and reviewed trading activities, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

During the visit, he also met with civil and military officials and commended trade activities at the border.

He expressed the hope that with these positive activities, North Waziristan would progress and develop.

On the occasion, an official of the district administration gave him a briefing on matters relating to trade and security at the Ghulam Khan border.

The DC also visited the Training Centre for Digital Census and highlighted its importance and utility and termed the census a possible means for the progress and development of any district or locality.

