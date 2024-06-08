DC Nankana Sahib Visits To The Primary Health Center In Youngsanabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) According to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad visited the Primary Health Center in Yangsanabad on Saturday.
He also inquired about the provision of medical facilities to the patients.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, talking to APP, said that while following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, providing the best medical facilities to the people is the first priority, and practical steps are being taken by utilizing all possible resources for health facilities.
APP/kdh/378
Recent Stories
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College5 minutes ago
-
Murder mystery solved5 minutes ago
-
Alhamra announces summer camp to foster creativity in youth6 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed till 20th6 minutes ago
-
Rs.897.5 million fine imposed on 8,791 power pilferers6 minutes ago
-
US consul general, Punjab minister discuss interfaith harmony16 minutes ago
-
Empowering youths essential to develop country: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority held a seminar in Kohat26 minutes ago
-
Protesters demand action against Swat timber mafia26 minutes ago
-
Fellowship showcases significant contributions to responsible reporting on gender-based violence, Ch ..35 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid Alam calls for global action to fight ocean pollution, address climate change impact ..35 minutes ago
-
Add: Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed visits Central Jail Haripur35 minutes ago