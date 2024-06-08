DC Nankana Sahib visits to the Primary Health Center in Youngsanabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) According to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad visited the Primary Health Center in Yangsanabad on Saturday.

He also inquired about the provision of medical facilities to the patients.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, talking to APP, said that while following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, providing the best medical facilities to the people is the first priority, and practical steps are being taken by utilizing all possible resources for health facilities.

