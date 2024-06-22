Open Menu

DC Narowal Chairs District Price Control Magistrates Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The district price control magistrates meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza here on Saturday to address crucial issues pertaining to price regulation in the district.

During the meeting, District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz apprised the deputy commissioner Narowal of measures undertaken by the price control magistrates. In response, the DC emphasised a zero-tolerance policy against artificial inflation, urging stringent enforcement to maintain fixed prices and ensure availability of quality food items.

Highlighting the significance of these efforts, the deputy commissionerunderscored that the bi-weekly meetings of district price control magistrates, mandated by directives from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Chief Secretary Punjab, aim to maximise public relief.

The DO Industries reported that between June 1 and June 21, price control magistrates conducted 29,239 inspections across the district to combat illicit profiteering. These inspections resulted in fines totaling Rs. 36.91 million imposed on 1,441 shopkeepers, found guilty of violations. Additionally, authorities registered three cases of violations, leading to the arrest of 18 individuals and the sealing of 16 shops.

The DC directed price control magistrates to intensify daily inspections in commercial hubs and shops. This proactive measure is aimed at safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring compliance with regulated prices for essential commodities.

