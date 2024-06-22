DC Narowal Chairs District Price Control Magistrates Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The district price control magistrates meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza here on Saturday to address crucial issues pertaining to price regulation in the district.
During the meeting, District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz apprised the deputy commissioner Narowal of measures undertaken by the price control magistrates. In response, the DC emphasised a zero-tolerance policy against artificial inflation, urging stringent enforcement to maintain fixed prices and ensure availability of quality food items.
Highlighting the significance of these efforts, the deputy commissionerunderscored that the bi-weekly meetings of district price control magistrates, mandated by directives from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Chief Secretary Punjab, aim to maximise public relief.
The DO Industries reported that between June 1 and June 21, price control magistrates conducted 29,239 inspections across the district to combat illicit profiteering. These inspections resulted in fines totaling Rs. 36.91 million imposed on 1,441 shopkeepers, found guilty of violations. Additionally, authorities registered three cases of violations, leading to the arrest of 18 individuals and the sealing of 16 shops.
The DC directed price control magistrates to intensify daily inspections in commercial hubs and shops. This proactive measure is aimed at safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring compliance with regulated prices for essential commodities.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
19 development projects for Sialkot district included in ADP: DC6 seconds ago
-
Three days annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to begin from June 2716 seconds ago
-
,,,24 seconds ago
-
Mayor hails WSSC, TMA for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha20 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah, AJK PM discuss region’s budget, development20 minutes ago
-
Transparency International calls for adoption, enforcement of whistleblower protection laws40 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha50 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for constituting committee to probe burgeoning lynching incidents countrywide50 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for city50 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister chairs meeting on security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan50 minutes ago
-
CDA to hold ‘Margalla Tree Drive Session’ on June 2750 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners53 minutes ago