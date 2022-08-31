DC Narowal chairs meeting on 'Clean villages programme'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid chaired a meeting on the 'Clean villages programme' (Saaf dehat programme), here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed carrying out cleaning of all union council headquarters across the district under the programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, assistant commissioners of three tehsils -- Salman Ahmadlon, Dr.

Arshad Wattoo, Maria Javed, Chief Officer District Council Malik Abrar Ahmed, District Information Officer (DIO) Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and assistant directors Local Government attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in detail about the ongoing cleanliness campaign in three tehsils of the district.

The Narowal deputy commissioner issued orders in all union councils for cleaning of streets, drains and removal of weeds from graveyards.