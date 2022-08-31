UrduPoint.com

DC Narowal Chairs Meeting On 'Clean Villages Programme'

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DC Narowal chairs meeting on 'Clean villages programme'

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid chaired a meeting on the 'Clean villages programme' (Saaf dehat programme), here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed carrying out cleaning of all union council headquarters across the district under the programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, assistant commissioners of three tehsils -- Salman Ahmadlon, Dr.

Arshad Wattoo, Maria Javed, Chief Officer District Council Malik Abrar Ahmed, District Information Officer (DIO) Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and assistant directors Local Government attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner was briefed in detail about the ongoing cleanliness campaign in three tehsils of the district.

The Narowal deputy commissioner issued orders in all union councils for cleaning of streets, drains and removal of weeds from graveyards.

Related Topics

Narowal All From Government

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

38 minutes ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

53 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

2 hours ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.