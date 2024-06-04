Open Menu

DC Narowal Issues New Food Price Notification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DC Narowal issues new food price notification

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, following recommendations from the District price Control Committee members, has re-determined and issued a notification for the prices of essential food items on Wednesday.

According to the notification, flour (20kg and 10kg) will be sold as per government policy. Other items include Super Basmati rice at Rs. 200/kg, black chickpeas at Rs. 230/kg, Canadian white chickpeas at Rs. 260/kg, thick chickpea lentils at Rs. 250/kg, fine chickpea lentils at Rs. 230/kg, gram flour at Rs. 240/kg, washed mash lentils at Rs. 560/kg, mash lentils with husk at Rs. 490/kg, moong lentils at Rs. 260/kg, and masoor lentils at Rs.

260/kg.

Additionally, mutton will be sold at Rs. 1600/kg, beef at Rs. 800/kg, 100g bread at Rs. 13, 120g naan at Rs. 20, milk at Rs. 160 per liter, and yogurt at Rs. 170 per kg.

First-grade bricks will cost Rs. 11,700 per thousand and second-grade bricks Rs. 10,000 per thousand. Ghee and sugar will be available as per the government's issued notification.

Earlier, during a meeting, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the prices set in other districts.

After discussions with trader representatives, market committee members, and other relevant officials, the prices for the following essential food items were determined by consensus.

APP/eas/378

Related Topics

Fine Price Narowal Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday ..

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources

14 minutes ago
 Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

1 hour ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

2 hours ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

18 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

18 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan