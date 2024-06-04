DC Narowal issues new food price notification

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, following recommendations from the District price Control Committee members, has re-determined and issued a notification for the prices of essential food items on Wednesday.

According to the notification, flour (20kg and 10kg) will be sold as per government policy. Other items include Super Basmati rice at Rs. 200/kg, black chickpeas at Rs. 230/kg, Canadian white chickpeas at Rs. 260/kg, thick chickpea lentils at Rs. 250/kg, fine chickpea lentils at Rs. 230/kg, gram flour at Rs. 240/kg, washed mash lentils at Rs. 560/kg, mash lentils with husk at Rs. 490/kg, moong lentils at Rs. 260/kg, and masoor lentils at Rs.

260/kg.

Additionally, mutton will be sold at Rs. 1600/kg, beef at Rs. 800/kg, 100g bread at Rs. 13, 120g naan at Rs. 20, milk at Rs. 160 per liter, and yogurt at Rs. 170 per kg.

First-grade bricks will cost Rs. 11,700 per thousand and second-grade bricks Rs. 10,000 per thousand. Ghee and sugar will be available as per the government's issued notification.

Earlier, during a meeting, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the prices set in other districts.

After discussions with trader representatives, market committee members, and other relevant officials, the prices for the following essential food items were determined by consensus.

