DC Narowal Issues New Food Price Notification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, following recommendations from the District price Control Committee members, has re-determined and issued a notification for the prices of essential food items on Wednesday.
According to the notification, flour (20kg and 10kg) will be sold as per government policy. Other items include Super Basmati rice at Rs. 200/kg, black chickpeas at Rs. 230/kg, Canadian white chickpeas at Rs. 260/kg, thick chickpea lentils at Rs. 250/kg, fine chickpea lentils at Rs. 230/kg, gram flour at Rs. 240/kg, washed mash lentils at Rs. 560/kg, mash lentils with husk at Rs. 490/kg, moong lentils at Rs. 260/kg, and masoor lentils at Rs.
260/kg.
Additionally, mutton will be sold at Rs. 1600/kg, beef at Rs. 800/kg, 100g bread at Rs. 13, 120g naan at Rs. 20, milk at Rs. 160 per liter, and yogurt at Rs. 170 per kg.
First-grade bricks will cost Rs. 11,700 per thousand and second-grade bricks Rs. 10,000 per thousand. Ghee and sugar will be available as per the government's issued notification.
Earlier, during a meeting, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the prices set in other districts.
After discussions with trader representatives, market committee members, and other relevant officials, the prices for the following essential food items were determined by consensus.
APP/eas/378
Recent Stories
Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7
‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA MD directs for lab test of drinking water in various areas12 minutes ago
-
SC notifies summer vacations12 minutes ago
-
Up gradation of Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital12 minutes ago
-
Minister grieves over 11 deaths in Sanjdi Coal Mine12 minutes ago
-
NCHR strongly condemns targeted attack in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources14 minutes ago
-
200kg dead meat seized22 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves verdict on petition to change election tribunal in ICT constituencies22 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities seal pharmacies31 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Light rainfall anticipated across Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS meets Swiss Ambassador32 minutes ago