DC Narowal Relieved For Negligence In Response To Rape Case Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Following the unfortunate incident of a rape case in Narowal, Deputy Commissioner Narowal failed to promptly respond despite explicit instructions

It was noted that the Deputy Commissioner was found in another city without proper authorization, having left the station.

In light of this negligence of duty, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken decisive action, promptly reassigning Deputy Commissioner Narowal to the position of Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Expressing his firm stance on such conduct by government officials, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable.

