DC Narowal Visits Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza has issued instructions to the price magistrates to be active in ensuring supply of food items to the public at reasonable prices during the blessed month of Ramazan.
In this regard, the DC visited various markets of the city and reviewed quality and prices of commodities. The rate lists issued by the government were checked at the shops.
Heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers who did not display rate lists and violated official rates.
Clear instructions were issued by the deputy commissioner to shopkeepers to remove goods placed outside their shops.
