DC Narowal visits offices of assistant commissioner, district council

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza paid a surprise visit to the assistant commissioner's office and district council Narowal.

He inspected the registry branch, record room, NTO branch, meeting room and roofs of the building. He also reviewed the cleanliness conditions at those offices.

The deputy commissioner issued orders to XEN Buildings to change the structure of the Registry Branch and install counters and complete overhauling of the AC office building. He issued instructions for making separate washrooms for women in the public offices.

Later, Hassan Raza visited Faiz Ahmed Faiz Park. Additional Deputy Commissioner Azeem Shaukat, Assistant Commissioner Rana Zafarullah Khan, CO District Council Sajjad Musharraf, DOMI Ashar Shafique, District Information Officer (DIO) Ahsan-ul-Haq and others were also present.

The DC reviewed cleanliness, plantation, boundary wall, security cameras and landscaping works at the park.

The deputy commissioner instructed the officers concerned to drain out water from the lake, waterfall and fountains in the park in view of dengue mosquito spread, besides repair of swings, paint and earth filling of the low-lying areas and planting grass there. He issued instructions to Chief Officer MC Narowal to allot two hours of time in the park for families and to maintain discipline in the park.

The deputy commissioner later held an introductory meeting with heads of various departments at the Deputy Commissioner's office and received detailed briefing about the staff position, work progress and challenges of their departments.