DC Naseerabad reviews measures of upcoming polio drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad on Tuesday reviewed measures of anti-polio campaign which would be started from January 24 till 30.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Khadim Hussain Khosa, Hudbia Jamali, DHO, Dr. Abdul Manan Lakai, WHO representatives and other concerned officials.

Briefing the meeting, the DHO said that 138,607 children in 33 union councils of Naseerabad district would be vaccinated against polio for which 265 female teams, 30 transit points, 36 fixed centers and 396 mobile teams have been formed.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad said that all the workers should play their role effectively to make the polio campaign a success saying that foolproof security would be made for polio team and shape refuses to be controlled and anyone.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated during the polio campaign saying that Naseerabad district administration could not accept any compromise on the future of our children.

The District Officers along with the teams of the Health Department should perform their duties in a very cordial manner so that Naseerabad can be eliminated from the polio epidemic.