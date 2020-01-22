UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Nasirabad Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-polio Drive Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:10 AM

DC Nasirabad chairs meeting to review anti-polio drive facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shahi Tuesday chaired a meeting to review measures of five-day anti-polio campaign which would be started from February 17,2020.

District Health Officer Abdul Manan Lakai, Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Dr, Ayaz Jamali, Senior Dr. Abdul Ghafar Solongi, Dr. Yasin Dajli, Dr. Manzoor Ahmed Abro, Malik Faqir Muhammad and local administration attended the meeting.

The DC was briefed about arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the meeting.

The DC was also informed in meeting that over 149655 children would be administered anti-polio drops across the district for which 367 mobile, 30 transit point, 36 fixed centers and 178 female teams were formed to ensure administering of anti- polio to children under five years.

Zafar Ali said positive steps would be taken to make anti-polio campaign successful and to eliminate menace of polio diseases from the areas. He directed the officials concerned to accelerate monitoring process of polio to achieve targets of drive in the areas.

He also directed administrations of government run schools to cooperate with polio teams and urged parents to play their key role to make the drive successful for saving their children from crippling diseases in the area.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Nasirabad February From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

56 minutes ago

Reporters Without Borders Looking Into Situation W ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Strengthens Quarantine Border Control Over ..

14 minutes ago

US Ready to Help India, Pakistan Resolve Bilateral ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment to ..

19 minutes ago

Leicester boss Rodgers confident Chilwell and Chou ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.