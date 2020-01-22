DC Nasirabad chairs meeting to review anti-polio drive facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shahi Tuesday chaired a meeting to review measures of five-day anti-polio campaign which would be started from February 17,2020.

District Health Officer Abdul Manan Lakai, Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Dr, Ayaz Jamali, Senior Dr. Abdul Ghafar Solongi, Dr. Yasin Dajli, Dr. Manzoor Ahmed Abro, Malik Faqir Muhammad and local administration attended the meeting.

The DC was briefed about arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the meeting.

The DC was also informed in meeting that over 149655 children would be administered anti-polio drops across the district for which 367 mobile, 30 transit point, 36 fixed centers and 178 female teams were formed to ensure administering of anti- polio to children under five years.

Zafar Ali said positive steps would be taken to make anti-polio campaign successful and to eliminate menace of polio diseases from the areas. He directed the officials concerned to accelerate monitoring process of polio to achieve targets of drive in the areas.

He also directed administrations of government run schools to cooperate with polio teams and urged parents to play their key role to make the drive successful for saving their children from crippling diseases in the area.