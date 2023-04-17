UrduPoint.com

DC Nasirabad Chairs Meeting To Review Overall Situation Of Areas Left In Census

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 08:27 PM

DC Nasirabad chairs meeting to review overall situation of areas left in census

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Ayesha Zehri on Monday chaired a meeting to review the overall situation of the areas left in the census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Ayesha Zehri on Monday chaired a meeting to review the overall situation of the areas left in the census.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Asadullah Samulani, Assistant Commissioner Chithar, Khadim Hussain Khosa, Tehsildar Mujibur Rahman Satakazai and supervisors performing duties in various union councils.

In the meeting, the areas left in the census were reviewed in detail and the areas in which the population has been shown to be low were also observed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Zehri said that all possible steps should be taken to fill the gap in the areas where reporting was not done properly.

She directed that Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars and all the staff of the Revenue Department along with the chairman of the Union Council would complete the process in the areas left in the census.

Another two days time has also been given so that this process can be completed in the true sense, she said.

Related Topics

Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali All

Recent Stories

Sudan's May Hold Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia If Ce ..

Sudan's May Hold Peace Talks in Saudi Arabia If Ceasefire Reached - Reports

3 minutes ago
 KP Governor lauds religious, political services of ..

KP Governor lauds religious, political services of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits commercial market to review an ..

Commissioner visits commercial market to review anti-encroachment operation

3 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With India in P ..

Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With India in Peaceful Atom Field - Minister

3 minutes ago
 Police organise refresher course for officers

Police organise refresher course for officers

3 minutes ago
 IRRI promoting regional cooperation to increase ri ..

IRRI promoting regional cooperation to increase rice production: Dr Jongsoo

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.