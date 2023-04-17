DC Nasirabad chairs meeting to review overall situation of areas left in census

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Ayesha Zehri on Monday chaired a meeting to review the overall situation of the areas left in the census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Ayesha Zehri on Monday chaired a meeting to review the overall situation of the areas left in the census.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Asadullah Samulani, Assistant Commissioner Chithar, Khadim Hussain Khosa, Tehsildar Mujibur Rahman Satakazai and supervisors performing duties in various union councils.

In the meeting, the areas left in the census were reviewed in detail and the areas in which the population has been shown to be low were also observed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Zehri said that all possible steps should be taken to fill the gap in the areas where reporting was not done properly.

She directed that Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars and all the staff of the Revenue Department along with the chairman of the Union Council would complete the process in the areas left in the census.

Another two days time has also been given so that this process can be completed in the true sense, she said.