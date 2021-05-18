UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Nasirabad Expresses Resentment Over Using Of Substandard Materials In Uplift Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

DC Nasirabad expresses resentment over using of substandard materials in uplift schemes

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Azhar Shehzad on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing development works of Local Government in the area saying no compromise would be made on standard of uplift schemes for interest of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Azhar Shehzad on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing development works of Local Government in the area saying no compromise would be made on standard of uplift schemes for interest of public.

He also expressed resentment over the use of substandard materials and ordered to inquire from a third party.

DC Azhar Shehzad said that substandard material has been utilized in the development process of District Council Nasirabad, therefore orders have been issued to inquire into it while such negligence situation will not be tolerated.

The government is taking steps in the wider interest of the people and the district administration is using all its resources to bring it to fruition, he said.

He said that an inquiry would be conducted and departmental action could be taken against those responsible in development of works of the material used in tuff tiles.

He said that no one will be allowed to embezzle amounts of uplift schemes said that the money of the people would not be wasted at any cost for interest of the area.

The development projects are being closely monitored so that the people can benefit from the completion of these projects and the public problems can be gradually reduced, therefore, sustainable development has become a need of the hour, he said.

He said standard construction process was in the wider interest of all of us and no compromise would be made on standard of growth schemes.

Related Topics

Nasirabad Money All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

36 minutes ago

UN Political Chief Urges Int'l Actors to Scale Up ..

2 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

51 minutes ago

DC visits Nagarparkar, reviewed arrangements to de ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Sudan in Contact on Creating Military Base ..

2 minutes ago

Court reserves decision on accused acquittal pleas ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.