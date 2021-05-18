DC Nasirabad expresses resentment over using of substandard materials in uplift schemes

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Azhar Shehzad on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing development works of Local Government in the area saying no compromise would be made on standard of uplift schemes for interest of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Azhar Shehzad on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing development works of Local Government in the area saying no compromise would be made on standard of uplift schemes for interest of public.

He also expressed resentment over the use of substandard materials and ordered to inquire from a third party.

DC Azhar Shehzad said that substandard material has been utilized in the development process of District Council Nasirabad, therefore orders have been issued to inquire into it while such negligence situation will not be tolerated.

The government is taking steps in the wider interest of the people and the district administration is using all its resources to bring it to fruition, he said.

He said that an inquiry would be conducted and departmental action could be taken against those responsible in development of works of the material used in tuff tiles.

He said that no one will be allowed to embezzle amounts of uplift schemes said that the money of the people would not be wasted at any cost for interest of the area.

The development projects are being closely monitored so that the people can benefit from the completion of these projects and the public problems can be gradually reduced, therefore, sustainable development has become a need of the hour, he said.

He said standard construction process was in the wider interest of all of us and no compromise would be made on standard of growth schemes.