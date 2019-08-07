UrduPoint.com
DC Naushahro Feroze For Timely Completion Of Projects

DC Naushahro Feroze for timely completion of projects

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naushahro Feroze Capt (retd) Bilal Shahid Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources for the timely completion of public welfare projects in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naushahro Feroze Capt (retd) Bilal Shahid Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources for the timely completion of public welfare projects in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of development projects at his office, the DC directed officers to utilise their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

The meeting also discussed a strategy for projects' early completion.

He asked Assistant Commissioners (AC) Bhirya Abdul Sattar Bhayo to personally monitor the projects so that their quality and timely completion could be ensured.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer education Works, Aftab Memon and other concerned officials were also present.

