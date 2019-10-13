DC Nawabshah visits the Mother and Child Health Care Center

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah on Sunday visited the Mother and Child Health Care Center Nawabshah and collected information about health care facilities and security for ailing children.

He expressed annoyance over the sub standard situation of sanitation and cleanliness and instructed the hospital administration for immediate improvement of the sanitation situation.

He asked about cleanliness situation in the hospital and relief being provided to the patients. He said that slackness in this regard would not be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner strictly directed hospital administration to immediately provide medical care to the ailing children admitted in the hospital and also make arrangements regarding security.