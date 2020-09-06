UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Nominates Chairman, Four Executive Members For Red Crescent Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner and the president District Red Crescent branch Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has nominated Chairman and four members of Executive Committee of Red Crescent District Branch for a period of three years.

According to notification issued here on Sunday, Abdul Sattar Khan Jatto retired Ex PCS Grade-19 officer was nominated as Chairman while Dr. Lala Jaffar District Health Officer, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Assistant Director Planning and Development and Chief Officer District Council Hyderabad were nominated as members of Executive Committee for a period of three years.

